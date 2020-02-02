Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.64. 311,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,762. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $3,373,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Everbridge by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Everbridge by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

