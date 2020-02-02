Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.33.

Everbridge stock opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

