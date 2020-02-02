Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
NASDAQ EXTR opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $742.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 63,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
