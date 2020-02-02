FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,567. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $213.50 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

