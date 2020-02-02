Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.15.

RACE traded down $3.66 on Thursday, hitting $168.82. The company had a trading volume of 597,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.08. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 7.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

