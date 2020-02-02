Fetch (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.05897612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00126924 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00034938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.