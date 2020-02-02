Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from to in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.52.

FIS opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $104.30 and a 12-month high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

