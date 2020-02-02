Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,600,803 SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,600,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,453,000. SLM accounts for approximately 9.3% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SLM by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.92. 4,450,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,182. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.