First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $200.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

