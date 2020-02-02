First Merchants Corp Buys 3,172 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.