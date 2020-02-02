First Merchants Corp Cuts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

