First Merchants Corp Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

