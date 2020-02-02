First Merchants Corp Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 260,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

