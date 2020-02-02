First Merchants Corp Has $2.92 Million Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

