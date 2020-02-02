First Merchants Corp Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab stock opened at $196.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.59 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.