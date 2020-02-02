First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.41, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93.

