First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Trading Down 0.4%

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.21, approximately 6,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

