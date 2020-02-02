First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of FMY stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

About First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

