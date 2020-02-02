Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

FPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

FPRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 227,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.49. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 921.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 968,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $3,872,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 25,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $1,261,897.20. Insiders purchased a total of 2,248,682 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,079 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63,634 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,336,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.