Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1516 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of FLHY opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

