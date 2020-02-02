Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 3,966 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

