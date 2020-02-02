Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. Franklin Resources also reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year sales of $5.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

