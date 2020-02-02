Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE RESI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 262,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.31. Front Yard Residential has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $6,237,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,823,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 181,179 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

