Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Shares of NYSE RESI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 262,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.31. Front Yard Residential has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $6,237,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,823,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 181,179 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.
About Front Yard Residential
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.
