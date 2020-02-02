Frontline (NYSE:FRO) versus Teekay (NYSE:TK) Critical Contrast

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Teekay (NYSE:TK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 2 4 0 2.67 Teekay 0 1 0 0 2.00

Frontline currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Teekay has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Frontline’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than Teekay.

Volatility & Risk

Frontline has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 6.76% 5.56% 2.12% Teekay -18.38% -1.95% -0.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontline and Teekay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $742.27 million 2.26 -$8.88 million ($0.14) -62.57 Teekay $1.71 billion 0.21 -$79.24 million N/A N/A

Frontline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teekay.

Summary

Frontline beats Teekay on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of 155 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

