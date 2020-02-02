Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.26-7.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.42-35.42 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,020. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FJTSY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fujitsu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

