Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.49.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 612,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $102.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $24,013,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 100.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 26,526.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 677,762 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 74,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

