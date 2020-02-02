General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get General Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. General Finance has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in General Finance during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of General Finance by 1,027.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of General Finance by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Finance by 106.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

Featured Story: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.