Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cfra lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.