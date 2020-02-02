Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,545,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,526. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

