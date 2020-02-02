Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $10.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.57. 1,053,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,243. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

