Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 150 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $7.78 on Friday, hitting $428.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $287.79 and a 52-week high of $438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.75 and a 200-day moving average of $387.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

