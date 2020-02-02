Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.4% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

