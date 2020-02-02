Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of GLP opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. Global Partners has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $21.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. Analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 24.2% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 73.7% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.