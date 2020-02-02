Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 2.25% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 75,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 164,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,971. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

