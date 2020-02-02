Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 240,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 97,811 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,650,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.73. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

