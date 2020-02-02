Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of GOSS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 341,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,638. The firm has a market cap of $876.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after buying an additional 255,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after buying an additional 500,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 400,491 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.