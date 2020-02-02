Graham (NYSE:GHM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Graham from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE GHM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 72,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,357. Graham has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $190.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

In other Graham news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Graham by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

