GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Up to $32.35

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.29, but opened at $32.35. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 2,448,644 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on GSX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 461.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,126,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

