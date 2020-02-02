Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Guardant Health also reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $709,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at $802,102.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $103,935.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,840 shares of company stock worth $15,181,678. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,255,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,745,000 after buying an additional 1,122,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.18. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

