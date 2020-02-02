Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

HLNE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.95. 158,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,581. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 312,411 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 297,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 203,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

