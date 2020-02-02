Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.65

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.65 and traded as low as $63.00. Hardide shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 4,475 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $30.96 million and a PE ratio of -27.39.

In related news, insider Yuri Zhuk sold 208,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £131,528.25 ($173,017.96).

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

