Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,543. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

