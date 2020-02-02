Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

