Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $556.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $397.00 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.96.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

