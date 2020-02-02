Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.19 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $81.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 42,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $3,352,801.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

