Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

