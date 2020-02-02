Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

