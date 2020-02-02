Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:WELL opened at $84.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.