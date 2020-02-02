Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

EA opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

