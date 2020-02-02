Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 15,038 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

