Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,778 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,984 shares of company stock worth $6,067,365. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

